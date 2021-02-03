X

LEWIS, Janice

LEWIS, Janice Louise

77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born April 3, 1943, in Newhall, West

Virginia, the daughter of the late James & Edith Shrader.

Janice enjoyed baking and was known as "The Cake Lady" of The Masonic Community. She is survived by her children,

Joseph (Kathy) Lewis, Denise Lewis; grandchildren, Joseph Jr., (Lindsay), Meghan, Jessica, Brandi, Becky, and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Ryder, Brayden, Eleora, Odelia, Aviella, Ezekiel, Apollo, Andrew and Isiah; brothers and sisters, Tom (Kayoko) Shrader, Bob (Linda) Shrader, Nancy (Chuck) Glass, Mary Lou (Tom) Shively, Larry (Carol) Shrader, Harold (Pat) Shrader, Randal Shrader; special friend, Barbara Rupert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lewis; sister Katherine Cox, son

Christopher; sister-in-law Kathleen. A memorial service will be held at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11 AM, with visitation an hour prior. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.




