LEWIS, James R.



James R. Lewis was born January 13, 1937, in Hamilton, OH. He passed away December 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by both parents, Gordon and Bessie Lewis; his wife of 63 years, Maxine "Sara" Lewis; his grandson, JoVaughn Ronald Joseph; his siblings, Camilla Bentley, Robert Lewis, Geraldine Dunson, Gordon M. Lewis.



He leaves to mourn, his loving and devoted family which include Vaughn Royal Lewis (wife Lori Lewis), Lance Ramon Lewis (Wife Mindy Lewis), and daughter Alicia Renee Joseph (husband Clarence Joseph); grandchildren, Andrea Wood, Derrick Lewis, Danielle Abney, Daniel Lewis, Isiah Lewis, Payton Lewis, Taylor Joseph, London Lewis, and Legend Lewis; his sister Lula Eubanks; sister-in-law Julia Reid; cousins Maria "Toni" Boykin, Dr. Patricia Ann Lewis Walton; and a host of great-grandchildren and other dedicated relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, December 23, 2022, at Israel Baptist Church, 701 S. 7th St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service at 11am. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

