LEWIS, Geneva D.



Geneva D. Lewis was born June 24, 1941, in Quitman, Georgia. She was one of 9 children born to Fannie Mae and James



Booker. She married the love of her life Elay O. Lewis on



August 19, 1963, in Bangor, Maine. Together they had 4 children Angela, Andrew,



Alicia and Elay II. She faithfully served for 50 years at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church under District Elder Scott



Logan and the late pastors Bishop Fred Majors, Elder Andrew Lofton, and Elder Ernest Scales. She served in various auxiliaries in the church which includes the Christ Temple Culinary Team where she enjoyed cooking and serving God's people. The Pastor's Aide, Usher Board, Executive Board, and at the Christian School. She was faithful until the end. Mother Lewis had an open door policy while operating a child care business for many years. She was more than a daycare-she was a



second home for many children. She was a "Nana, Grandma, Auntie, Memaw" to many. She retired from childcare after more than 50 years of providing love and care to hundreds of children. Geneva Denise Lewis departed this life on Friday, May 27th, 2022, passing into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents Fannie Mae and James Booker, her sisters Emma McNeil and Fannie Booker, her brother Luther Booker, her son Andrew Timothy and daughter Alicia Genet. Mother Lewis leaves many loving family members, including her husband of 59 years Elay Lewis. Her children: Angela (James), Elay II and two grandchildren that she raised Tolissa and Taylor McClendon and other grandchildren and god-children. Additionally she leaves a host of friends and families, along with her Christ Temple Church family and many close and caring friends to cherish her memory. Homegoing Services will be held at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45406 at 12 noon Saturday, June 4. Viewing and visitation 1 hour before the service. The service will be available online via Facebook Live at Christ Temple Apostolic Church Facebook page.



Flowers can be sent to the church. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, Dayton, OH.

