LEWIS, Eunice M.



Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born January 28, 1933, in Corbin, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Hubert G. and Artie (nee Sloan) Tye. She was married to Kenneth H. Lewis and he preceded her in death in 2011. She was a devoted homemaker and was a



member of the Tri-County Church of the Nazarene where she served as missions treasurer for 10 years. Mrs. Lewis also taught a Kindergarten Sunday School class. She loved preparing the family's taxes and shopping. She is survived by her four children Ron (Betty) Lewis, Patty (Wayne) Helton, Steven (Judy) Lewis, and Daryl (Robin) Lewis; seven grandchildren, Scott (Amy) Lewis, Michelle (Brian) Schomaker, Carrie (Ryan) Berter, Steven (Teri) Teague, Stephanie Helton, Adam Lewis, and Lyndsay Owens; twelve great-grandchildren Madison and Jackson Lewis, Ian, Austin, and Paige Schomaker, Christian (Savannah) Lewis, Caelyn



(Cameron) Meseroll, Garrett Berter, Isaac and Joshua Teague, and Sydney and Isaiah Owens; and one sister Darlene (Bill) Pennington. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Ron Lewis, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

