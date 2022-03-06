LEWIS, Donna E. "Grandma Lewis"



77, joined her parents, George H. and Mary C. Seelenbinder on February 28, 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends.



She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Cash; son, Chris Lewis (Keri); grandchildren, Katie Jackson, Alexander and Jacob Lewis; great-granddaughter, Arabelle Jackson; and sisters,



Janet Seelenbinder, Vera Weiser (Irwin), and Carol Welker (Helmut). She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.



Our mother found peace in the Lord, her dear friends Nan and Susie, and her adopted 4-legged companion Salt. We will always cherish the trips we took, the Saturday morning chocolate-chip pancakes, and her selfless devotion to others. Mom, hug grandma and grandpa for us.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shoals PAWS program in memory of Donna. Donations can be made online at shoalspaws.com, or by mail to PAWS, 2701 Mall Road or Box 277, Florence, AL 35630.



A memorial service, with Rev. Charles Schaum officiating, will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 4801 US 43, Tuscumbia, AL 35674. Food and fellowship will immediately follow the service.



Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.



