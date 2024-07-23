Lewis, Diana "Dee Dee"



Diana "Dee Dee" B. Lewis, age 80, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2024, a perfect summer day in her back yard oasis surrounded by her family, good friends, and beloved pets. There is nowhere else she would've rather been when she gained her angel wings. Diana was born to the late Earl and Maxine (Murphy) Rice on May 18, 1944. Diana was an animal lover, enjoyed going to the casino, and playing games such as bingo and poker. She was a friend to all and never knew a stranger. Above all, she loved her family more than anything. Diana is survived by her Daughters: Karen (Lance) McKeand, Kelly (Stephen) Hughes, and Stefanie Lyons; Grandchildren: Jenna, Connor (Brianna), Garrett (Arianna), Taylor (Zach), Jakob (Payton), Kevin, Grace, Bailey (Alexa), and Caleb (Madi); Great Grandchildren: Kaden, Aiden, Kellen, Maleigha, Aubrey, and Tate; Pets: Peanut, Max, and Oreo; along with numerous other relatives, and friends. Diana is preceded in death by her Husband of 26 years: Chester Lewis; Sister: Cynthia Oliver; and Granddaughter: Morgan McKeand. Visitation will be held from 4  6 pm, on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) A memorial service will follow the visitation, starting at 6 pm. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton and the Humane Society of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com



