LEWIS, Cleo



94 of Middletown passed away on Thursday, December 24th at Enclave of Springboro. She was born on April 20, 1926, in Dehart, KY, to Wayne & Louella (Peyton) Fannin. Cleo was owner and operator of Cleo's Beauty Shop for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of the Tytus Avenue First Church of God. Cleo is survived by her children, David (Rita) Lewis of Roanke, VA, and Patti (Mike) Spies of Middletown; granddaughter, Emily (Mike) Smith; great-grandchildren, Hadley Beyland and Baron Smith; sisters, Freda Hale, Genieve Robbins and Phyllis Stidham; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Melissa Beyland; her brother, Hager Scott Fannin; her sisters, Letha (Charles) Perry, Deloris (Clifford) Engle and Gay (Vannin) Robbins; brothers-in-law, William Hale, Norman Robbins and BJ Stidham. Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, December 30th at 10:00 am at Woodside Cemetery (Section # 17) with Pastor Damon Curtis officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Tytus Avenue First Church of God at 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown, OH 45042. Condolences may be sent to the family at



