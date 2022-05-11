LEWIS, Cheryl Lynn



Cheryl Lynn Lewis, age 64, of South Vienna, passed away in her home on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born on October 26, 1957, the daughter of the late Charles and Doris (Vest) Folden.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, David and Robert Folden.



She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, John G. Lewis, Sr.; children, Michael (Laura) Lewis, Sherry Boblitt, Johnny G. (Lisa) Lewis, Jr. and Timmy Lewis (Nikki); granddaughters, Tiffany, Mindy,



Savannah, Lexie and Haley; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Rick (Rosie) Folden; sister, Bonnie Domanek; best friend of 57 years, Debbie Dunham; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



Cheryl was previously employed at TAC Industries where she loved helping and working with the developmentally



disabled. She was an avid collector of Wizard of Oz items and a lifelong Cincinnati Reds and Green Bay Packers fan, especially supporting Aaron Rodgers. She loved playing games, cards and bowling and was always happiest doing activities with her family and friends. She consistently lived her life for |others, always making sure everyone was happy and enjoying every minute.



Viewing will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022,, from 5-6p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service



beginning at 6p.m. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



