Lewis, Charles "Pete"



Age 86 of Trenton, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023. He was born September 17, 1936 in Hazard, KY, the son of the late Charlie and Pearlie Lewis (Sloan). Lifetime member of Oxford Masonic Lodge No. 67 F&AM. Charles is survived by his children Zack (Teresa) Lewis and Jeff (Sandra) Lewis; grandchildren Jeffrey, Jason, Jacob, Megan, Barbara and great-grandchildren Hailey, Collin, Izabelle, Maverick, Robert, Kali, Morgan and Daniel. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Jean Lewis (Spivey), daughter Pamela Sue (Rick) Bayne and sister Imogene Kramer. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 10AM until time of service (12PM) at Edgewood Baptist Church in Trenton, 1010 W State St., 45067. Burial to follow at Oxford Cemetery. Special thanks to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties and close friend Linda Cruea for their care. www.avancefuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

