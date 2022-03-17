LEVINGSTON,



Joseph David



35, of Springfield, Ohio, died Saturday, March 12 after a long struggle with alcohol and drug addiction. Joe was born July 3, 1986 in Newark, Ohio. He graduated from Granville High School. Most recently he had worked in factory jobs in Jackson, Ohio and Springfield. He had worked as a landscaper and had also enjoyed working for several years as a truck driver. Joe was a friend to all. His charming personality was infectious. He was the life of the party, loved a good joke, and always wore a smile on his face. He dearly loved his nieces and nephew and had a life-long love of animals. Joe appreciated comedy in all forms and was a steadfast Bengals fan. He enjoyed playing lacrosse, was an excellent snowboarder and a fine guitar player. While Joe bears the responsibility for the behavior that led to his untimely death, it is also true that he was failed by a system that treats addiction as a crime instead of the disease that it is. He needed help. He had the love of his family who all tried to help, but society failed to provide the resources he needed to stay alive. The world has lost a lovely person because of that failure. Joe is survived by his father, David Levingston, and stepmother, Emily Levingston of Springfield, his mother, Mary Kay Barno of Springfield, his sisters, Esther Murray (Eric) of Springfield and Abbie Dobbie (Jesse) of St. Augustine, Florida, and his nephew, Titus Murray and nieces, Fiona Murray, Callie Dobbie and Penny Dobbie. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Douglas Barno. A memorial service will be held at JONES KENNY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, March 20 at 4:00 pm with Rev. Cindy Riggs officiating. Visitation for family and friends will begin before the memorial service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

