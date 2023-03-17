Levasseur, Paul D.



Levasseur, Paul D. age 73 of Fairfield TWP, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on March 16, 1949 the son of Albert and Dorothy (Turner) Levasseur. On September 12, 1970, in St. Boniface Church he married Carol A. Hatke. Paul was a member of St. Julie Billiart Parish and president of the church St. Vincent dePaul Society. After retirement he volunteered for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind.



Survivors include his wife, Carol; three children, Michelle (Chad) Hinton, Nicole (Rich) Bing and Steve (Amy) Levasseur; seven grandchildren.



Prayers will be offered at 10:00am Tuesday March 21, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Tuesday in St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St. Hamilton, OH 45011. Visitation from 9-10:00am Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the VA National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio with Navy Honors. Memorials are suggested to the St. Julie Billiart St. Vincent dePaul Society. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



