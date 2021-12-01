LeVAN, Violet Hope



Age 89, passed away on November 25, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. Violet was born on November 7, 1932, in Cable, Ohio, to the late William and Ella Mae (Orahood) White. Along with her parents, Violet is preceded in death by her



siblings, William, Alice, Fredrica, Eva, and Lucille. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Forest LeVan; son, Ron (Janise) LeVan; daughter, Marguerite (George) Bishop, and grandchildren, Robert Wade, Alexander LeVan, Aaron LeVan, Amy Hines, and Ashley Bishop.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The service will



begin at 12:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Kevin Moehn. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



