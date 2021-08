LeVAN, Peggy J. "Peg"



89, of Enon, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 12-2 pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at Enon



Cemetery. Expressions of



sympathy may be shared by



visiting



www.littletonandrue.com