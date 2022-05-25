LEVAN,



Frederick Norman



81, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born June 28, 1940, in Jefferson Township, Logan County, the only child of Cecil (Miller) LeVan and William Fred LeVan.



Fred proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1963-1969. He was a Springfield



Police officer for 25 years, retiring in 1989. He returned to work as a Municipal Court bailiff and retired in 2008. He



honestly loved every job he held at the Police Department and Municipal Court. Fred also had a great love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing every chance he got.



Prior to his illness, Fred attended Harmony Missionary Baptist Church and Plattsburg United Church of Christ.



He is survived by his wife and caregiver, Linda (Shawver) LeVan, whom he married October 18, 2008. Also surviving is his daughter, Christine (Mike) Shaver and granddaughter,



Alison Shaver, all of New Lebanon, Ohio; his son, Brent of



Urbana; special cousins, Diana and Warren Baughman of Bellefontaine and Richard and Linda LeVan of West Liberty; in-laws, Jay (Sharon) Shawver and Sharon (Randy) Kimble. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; special grandmother, Amanda Miller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Linda wishes to thank all of their friends and Tecumseh Estates neighbors for all their prayers and support during



Fred's illness.



A service in celebration of Fred's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bruce Sigmon presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. Thursday until the time of service.



Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



