LETAVEC, Stephen

Age 81 of Kettering, OH, and formerly of Republic, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born on February 5, 1940, in Brownsville, PA, to the late, Stephen L. and



Julia (Smyksy) Letavec. He is survived by his loving wife,



Monica A. (Maleta) Letavec; son, Stephen (Kimberly) of Louisville, KY; daughter, Sandra (Michael) Mee of Springboro; grandsons, Brian and Justin Mee, also of Springboro. Stephen also leaves brother, Joseph (Antoinette) of Beavercreek;



sisters, Mary Kay Brophy of Dayton, Anna Mae (John) Makela of Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law, Ronald (Sara) Maleta; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Stephen served in the US Navy and went on to graduate from California State Univ. (PA), received his masters from WSU (Dayton) and also attended Miami University of Oxford. He taught in Canton, OH as a teacher. He was an elementary teacher, Guidance Counselor and was the Assistant Principal for the Kettering City School District. He enjoyed visiting his children, attending his grandsons sporting events, camping and fishing. His loving family will miss him. The family would like to thank family, friends, Hospice of Miami Valley and the Oak Creek Terrace staff for all the wonderful care and support. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Friday, February 26 at St. Francis of Assisi, Centerville. Stephen will then be inurned at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be



given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

