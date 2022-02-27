Leszczuk, Linda

LESZCZUK



(nee Masterson),



Linda Diane



Born May 9, 1949, in Malden, Massachusetts, passed away in the early morning of January 6th, 2022, at Kettering Health hospital.



Linda spent her childhood in Massachusetts and Virginia. In 1969 she married Stanley Leszczuk of Detroit, Michigan, an officer in the U.S. Air Force. She had two sons while living in Los Angeles, California, and raised them in Dayton, Ohio. Professionally, she received her degree and worked in information technology - most notably heading the IT department for the Dayton chapter of the American Red Cross for 20 years. Her passion was literature, upon retirement she focused on writing and was published repeatedly under the pseudonym LD Masterson. Her benevolence, defining and unwavering throughout her life, was often revealed in her volunteer work – whether she was feeding the homeless at St Paul's or on numerous disaster assignments (including 9/11 and Katrina) with the American Red Cross and the Miami Valley Disaster Response Team.



Daughter of the late Frank Masterson and Katherine (nee McLellan). Devoted wife to her husband Stanley. Cherished mother of Gregory and Matthew and mother-in-law to



Amanda and Kimberly. Beloved grandmother to Gretchen, Lily, Cooper, Drake and his wife Cambriel. Loving sister to Frank Masterson and his wife Patricia. She was a philanthropist and child of God who loved writing, reading, theater,



travel, dogs, but most of all her family and friends.



A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Aley United Methodist Church, 4143 Kemp Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio, and a reception at 12 pm following the service {facemasks required}.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Dayton Metro Library Foundation.

