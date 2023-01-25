LESTER, Lorene



Age 90, of Casstown, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice of Miami County. She made her preparation on March 10, 1968, when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She was born on May 23, 1932, in Drill (Russell County), Virginia to Hugh Franklin and Myrtie Florence (Arms) Coleman.



Lorene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Curtis. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister and their spouses.



She is survived by three daughters: Janice (Ralph) Maberry of Cookeville, Tennessee, Joy (Dennis) Nickell of Casstown, Ohio, and Barb Lester of Dayton, Ohio; two sons: Gary (Jeanette) Lester of Dayton, Ohio, and Terry (Becky) Lester of Utica, Ohio; six grandchildren: Lori (Dave) Henry, David (Elizabeth) Nickell, Graci Lester, Laci (Jimmy) Day, Traci (Travis) Groff, and Lucas Smith; four great-grandchildren: Riley, Skylar, Aria, Luca; and many nieces and nephews.



Lorene was a member of the First Dayton Free Will Baptist Church for 55 years. She was a homemaker and retired from Miami East Schools in 2000. She loved the children and being the lunch lady at Staunton Elementary and Miami East High School.



Lorene loved her family and enjoyed working at home, school, and church. Her home was always open to family and friends where she enjoyed growing flowers and singing. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Long officiating. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, Ohio. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Dayton Free Will Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio, or Hospice of Miami County, Troy, Ohio. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

