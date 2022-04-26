LESTER, Ishmael



Ishmael Lester, age 95, of Hamilton, Ohio, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born



in Mazie, Kentucky, on September 26, 1926, to the late Vincent and Easter (Skaggs) Lester. Ishmael was a World War II Army Veteran and a 70+ year member of the local #392 Pipe Fitter Union Hall. He is survived by his son, Dale Lester; brothers, Joe (Reva) Lester, Ronald Lester, and Donald (Peggy) Lester; a sister, Pauline Lester; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 55 years, Jean Lester; daughter-in-law, Madalyn Lester; and a sister, Eileen Akers. A gathering of friends and family will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 12:30-1:30pm at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. His final resting place will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Rev. Jim Anderson will be officiating. Memorial donations in Ishmael's name may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Fairfield Township, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

