LESLIE, Richard

LESLIE, Jr., Richard L. 54, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020. He was born in Springfield on May 29, 1966, the son of Richard L. and Norma (Smith) Leslie. Rick was a 1984 graduate of Kenton Ridge High School, earned his B.A. from Wittenberg University and his J.D. from the University of Dayton. He was the manager of administrative practice for the consulting firm of Clemans-Nelson, Dublin, Ohio, and was a frequent lecturer at The Ohio State University. Rick taught at the Clark County Literacy Center, where he was a member of their board of directors. He enjoyed reading, especially books about military history and building model airplanes. In addition to his mother, with whom he made his home, Rick is survived by his sister, Lisa (Todd) Horton of Springfield and his beloved nieces who gave him great joy, Taylor and Brenna Horton. He was preceded in death by his father in 2007. A private graveside service will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery.




