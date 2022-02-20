Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

LeROY, Sherlynn

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LeROY, Sherlynn

On the evening of February 13, 2022, Sherlynn LeRoy of

Dayton, OH, died at the age of 62. Sherlynn was born in Pahokee, FL, to Addrine

Baldwin on March, 11 1959. She was raised by her great-aunt and uncle, the Rev. and Mrs. Douglas Dean in Dayton, OH, along with her beloved

sister, Laverne Dean. Sherlynn raised two daughters, Julia Prince and Ciara LeRoy, with her lifelong partner, Gary LeRoy M.D. She was a dedicated

employee at Victoria's Secret Direct in Kettering, for twenty years.

Sherlynn's greatest passion in life was her family. Her ingredients for a perfect Saturday night were a family meal, a

cocktail in one of her perfectly manicured hands, and her granddaughter Eloise's joyous shrieks of laughter. Secondary to her love of family, was her love of shopping, designer handbags and being pampered—passions her daughters will gladly assume and carry on. In addition to Julia, Ciara and Gary, Sherlynn is survived by her granddaughter Eloise, sisters Kat and Pam Baldwin, nieces, Toccara Dean, Chardonnay

Shula, Mikayla Baldwin and Addrine Guillory and nephew, Torian Dean. She is preceded in death by her mother Addrine, great-aunt and uncle, Johnnie Mae and Douglas, and her

sister, Laverne. Services will be held at H.H. Roberts Mortuary on Monday, February 21, 2022. Visitation will take place at 9:00 a.m., with a memorial service following at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BALES, Richard
3
ARNOLD, Cherry
4
RAGLAND, Samuel
5
READING, Marilyn
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top