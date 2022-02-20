LeROY, Sherlynn



On the evening of February 13, 2022, Sherlynn LeRoy of



Dayton, OH, died at the age of 62. Sherlynn was born in Pahokee, FL, to Addrine



Baldwin on March, 11 1959. She was raised by her great-aunt and uncle, the Rev. and Mrs. Douglas Dean in Dayton, OH, along with her beloved



sister, Laverne Dean. Sherlynn raised two daughters, Julia Prince and Ciara LeRoy, with her lifelong partner, Gary LeRoy M.D. She was a dedicated



employee at Victoria's Secret Direct in Kettering, for twenty years.



Sherlynn's greatest passion in life was her family. Her ingredients for a perfect Saturday night were a family meal, a



cocktail in one of her perfectly manicured hands, and her granddaughter Eloise's joyous shrieks of laughter. Secondary to her love of family, was her love of shopping, designer handbags and being pampered—passions her daughters will gladly assume and carry on. In addition to Julia, Ciara and Gary, Sherlynn is survived by her granddaughter Eloise, sisters Kat and Pam Baldwin, nieces, Toccara Dean, Chardonnay



Shula, Mikayla Baldwin and Addrine Guillory and nephew, Torian Dean. She is preceded in death by her mother Addrine, great-aunt and uncle, Johnnie Mae and Douglas, and her



sister, Laverne. Services will be held at H.H. Roberts Mortuary on Monday, February 21, 2022. Visitation will take place at 9:00 a.m., with a memorial service following at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.

