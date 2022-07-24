LERNER, Susan Holcomb



June 5, 1964 - July 13, 2022



Susan Lerner of Champaign, IL, formerly of Dayton, beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt.



She was a 1982 graduate of Oakwood HS, and a 1986 graduate of Denison U with a major in Psychology. She and her roommate moved to Chicago to seek their fortunes where she met Scott, her future husband. They married in 1997 - this August would have been their 25th anniversary. Scott always described her as "funny, smart and caring." She was a talented needlework artist, bunco player and avid Illini fan. Susan is survived by her loving husband; dear children, son Seth and daughter Maya; 2 cats Edgar and Quinn; also by her parents, Paul and Marjie Holcomb; brothers Mark (Sherry)-Sean and Jamie, Jim (Cathy)- Kelsey-Robert, Sam and Tess; several cousins, aunts and an uncle; mother-in-law Brenda Berg; Joel and Sandy Schwartz and family, Fred and Kelly Lerner and family.



Her funeral celebrating her life was held Friday, July 15, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign, IL, officiated by Rabbi Alan Cook.



Memorial donations may be made to cancer research, the Champaign County, Il. Humane Society or Sinai Temple.

