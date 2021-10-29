LEPHART, Daniel

LEPHART, Jr., Daniel H.



95, of Springfield, passed away, Friday, October 22, 2021. He was born August 22, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Daniel H. and Dorothy M. (Kelble) Lephart, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife



Virginia in 2012 and two



sisters. Dan owned and operated Lephart Office Equipment for 25 years and retired in 1996. He was a United States Army Air Corps veteran having served in WWII. Dan was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Northwood Hills Country Club and bowling Leagues. He is



survived by five children: 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME, will be visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

