LEONARD, Paul

1 hour ago

LEONARD, Paul K.

Age 65, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 1 PM at the Calvary Grace Brethren Church of Kettering, 2850 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45420 with Pastor Mark Combs officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11 AM until the time of service. Paul will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

