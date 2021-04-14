LEONARD, Kevin V.



58, of Dayton, passed away at 4:23 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Post Acute Medical Center. He was born November 16, 1962, in Troy to Micky A. (Vulgamore) Coburn and the late Carl I. Leonard. He



married Diana L. Charlton



September 25, 1999, in Dayton and she survives.



Other survivors include two stepchildren, Andrew Hatton of Dayton, Lindsay "Nicki" Hatton of Huber Heights; a sister, Kim (Joe) Moore of Bradford; two stepbrothers, James Coburn, Jr., Brian (Michelle) Coburn both of Westborough, Massachusetts; his stepfather, James "Jim" Coburn, Sr.; two nieces Ashley (Brad) Youts, Madison Coburn; three nephews, Robert, Michael and Thomas Coburn; two great-nieces,



Charlotte and Mallory Youtz; and his Canine Companion,



Poet. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Maxine Zeeman.



Mr. Leonard was a 1981 graduate of Miami East High School and a 1985 graduate of Wright State University. Kevin was a career Disability Advocate who made substantial contributions in improving the lives of people with disabilities. He was the coordinator of the Assistive Technology Services, a program of Goodwill Easter Seals of the Miami Valley. He was a sports



enthusiast who held season tickets to the Dayton Dragons and was a three time Fantasy Football Champion. He loved to



travel and spend time with his wife, family and friends.



A service to honor his life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Rd. 25A, Tipp City, OH 45371 with Pastor Sarah Hardin officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the



family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402 or the Mike Utley Foundation, P.O. Box 458, Orondo, WA 98843. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through



jamiesonandyannucci.com