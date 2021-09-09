LENZ, Scott M.



Age 59 of Centerville passed away on September 3, 2021, after a spirited 9 year deflection of Multiple Myeloma. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kelly, son Michael (Samantha and grandson Arlo) of Stamford, CT, daughter Meredith Beam (Brandon) of Columbus, OH, step-father Jim Lenz of Miamisburg, OH, sister



Kimm (Jeff) Schroeder of Miamisburg, step-sister Anita (John) Mitchell of Palm Coast, FL, step-brothers Fred Lenz (Char) of Orlando, FL, Ben Lenz of Austin, TX, and Jim (Shari) Lenz of Chicago, IL, father-in-law Roy (Lisa) Houser, sister-in-law Julie (Rusty) Snow of Chicago, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom, Kaye Lenz, mother-in-law, Linda Houser and grandparents Helen and Tom Costello.



Scott graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1980 and Miami University in Oxford in 1984. His lifelong body of work was helping hospitals across the county migrate to the benefits of Electronic Medical Records systems. He built out the healthcare practices at NCR, Provider Solutions, Micromedex, Gartner, until retiring from NetApp, and was passionate about the teams he pulled together to deliver needed innovation. Scott visited 45 states in his travels.



Scott treasured time with family and friends at Bear Lake, MI, ski trips in the Rockies, and winter months with Kelly in Sarasota, FL. He enjoyed supporting his kids' activities as a coach in the Centerville Baseball League and chair of Soaring Sounds, and as an active member of Epiphany Lutheran Church the past 27 years.



Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg. A memorial service will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church on Monday, September 13 at 11:00am, Pastor Jay Shailer officiating, followed by a luncheon at the church, and then a family interment of ashes at Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg. The family requests that all visitors wear a mask at both events.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Scott's memory to the compassionate team that is making incredible strides to cure cancer, The Ohio State University James Cancer Center. Please consider donating to the Multiple Myeloma Research Fund by going to giveto.osu.edu and select Multiple Myeloma – Fund 306144. (The page will prompt to give in honor of Scott)

