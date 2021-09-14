LENTZ, Arthur

LENTZ, Jr., Arthur F.



Arthur F. Lentz, Jr., 78, of Parrish, Florida, passed away on August 27, 2021. Born April 9, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Arthur Sr. and Catherine Lentz. He proudly served as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy, attended Taft, class of 1963, retired from CSX Railroad of Cincinnati, OH,



after 28 years, past Patron of O.E.S. Chapter #195 and was a Kentucky Colonel. Art was also a member of Hamilton Eagle Lodge and America Legion, FL.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a very loved daughter, Tina Renee.



He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lentz; his loved fur babies, Lilly and Bailee; two brothers, Jim (Cecila) of Arizona and Tom (Kim) of Oxford, OH; his daughter, Trish; and many nieces and nephews, family and friends.



No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Skyway Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens,



www.skywaymemorial.com.



Family is requesting donations in Arthur's memory be made to a local animal shelter of choice.

