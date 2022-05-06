journal-news logo
LENGYEL, Debra Ann

Debra Ann Lengyel, age 59 of Covington, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy. Debra was born in Dayton, OH, on January 8, 1963, to the (late) William Lengyel and Patricia (McIntire) Hussong; she had attended Sinclair Community College and had done odd jobs over the years; according to her caregivers, she loved her mountain dew and circus peanuts; and Debra loved everyone at Stillwater Health Care Center (Covington Care Center).

Preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Richard and Randy Lengyel. Debra is survived by special sister,

Amanda Bennett; special nephew, Charles Riley and son,

Roman; special niece, Kacey and Brian Spurrier and their children, Charlie, Chet, and Emma; nieces and nephews, Tricia and Dean Flora, Nicholas and Amanda Lengyel, and Glen

Sullivan; three great-nieces; seven great-nephews; other relatives and friends. Graveside service 3:00 PM Tuesday at OaklandCemetery, Bradford. The family wishes to thank the staff at Stillwater for loving and taking care of Debra. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

