LEMMINGS, Sr.,



Richard D.



83 formerly of South Charleston passed away June 29, 2022, in Oakwood. He was born in Jeffersonville, Ohio, on December 13, 1938, the son of John R. and Ines Lemmings. Richard enjoyed collecting coins, and woodworking, but his greatest enjoyment was his family and his beloved wife. He was a member of Journey of Faith Fellowship. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and two brothers. He retired from International Steel Wool and worked at Shaffer's Bakery and Buckeye Wood Products prior to that. Richard is survived by his wife Barbara L. Lemmings, whom he married August 17, 1957; his children Carol S. (Bill) Wayne, Jo Ann (Steve) Sullivan, and Richard D. (Lisa) Lemmings, Jr; sister Shirley (Richard) Evans; brothers Charles (Dot) Lemmings and Carl (Vivian) Lemmings; grandchildren Brian, Brandy, Jason, Collin, Jordan, Megan, Lauren, Charity, Kyle, and Samantha; great-grandchildren Tyler, Haley, Logan, Aaron, Emily, Lily, Brooklyn, and Nathan; and one great-great-grandchild on the way; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Richard will be Tuesday at 11:00AM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wertz officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of services in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Milledgeville Plymouth Cemetery, Fayette County. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



