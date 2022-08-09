LEMKE, Betty D.



Born in 1923, owner of The Mad Hatter Costume Shoppe and the House of Magic in Dayton, Ohio, peacefully passed away November 16, 2021, at home surrounded by love. This feisty Leo who was perpetually late to all engagements, never saw a garage/estate sale she didn't stop at, and was fueled by coffee with heavy whipping cream and pastries, will be celebrated on what would be her 99th birthday! This beauty could play piano by ear and paint a portrait by heart. She lived her life with immense compassion for children and animals. She was preceded in death by her cherished daughter Cherry Hunt and her beloved husband Fred Lemke Jr. She is held in sweet memories by her children: Ann Fensel, John Miller II, and Aimee Mummey (Mark). Her grandchildren and spouses: Trina Merrit (Roger), Eddie Harmon (Dana), Lori Pulliam (Steve), Dino Hunt, Fred Hunt (Jamie), Mitzi Swan (Jye), Eric Miller, and Alexandra, Ava, and Anna Cherie Millard, and her 12 great-grandchildren whom she adored! All are welcome to join her family in honoring this charming child of the Great Depression who grew up to be the beloved matriarch of her family. Celebration of life will be on August 12, 2022, at 3:15. Woodland Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409.

