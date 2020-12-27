LEMIEUX, EMMER

LeMIEUX (McBrayer), Emmer Berneith "Bernice"



Emmer Berneith (Bernice) McBrayer LeMieux age 93 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Bernice married Bernard (Lee) O. LeMieux on November 10, 1945. They had two children, Ginger (Jim) Fellman and Bernard (Bernie) A. LeMieux. They lived a military life making their home in Hamilton, Ohio. Bernice along side her husband helped their daughter Ginger with her business, The Handcraft. They spent 25 years together with this endeavor along with many other devoted family members and employees. Bernice loved being involved in helping family and friends, especially cooking and feeding them. Bernice is preceded in death by her mother Ella Ivy Dye, husband Bernard O. LeMieux, brother Roy McBrayer, sister Ruth (McBrayer) Sowell, and son-in-law James L. Fellman. She is survived by her children Ginger Fellman and Bernie LeMieux; grandchildren Jeff Fellman, Joel (Susan) Fellman, and Cal (Kelly) LeMieux; great-grandchildren Chelsie, Kayla, Andrew, Casey, and Whitney Fellman, and Kennady and Collin LeMieux; great-great-grandchild Emery; and brothers Euel, Luel, Leo, and Kenneth Raines. Bernice's family would like to say a special thanks for the love and friendship her sister-in-law Pat Hollow and good friend Jean Everett showed to her through all her years. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at



