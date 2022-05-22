LEMERT, James E.



A lawyer and administrative judge, age 86, died on May 4, 2022, He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated from Hamilton High School and



Purdue University with a



degree in electrical engineering. In 1961, he graduated from George Washington University of Law with honors. James served in the U.S Army Signal Corps in the late 1950's.



Following his admission to the bar he worked in the General Counsel's Office of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Thereafter, he worked for over 20 years in the Office of the Corporation Counsel, D.C., as an



assistant and a Deputy Corporation Counsel. From 1982-1985 he was Chairman of the D.C. Contract Appeals Board. From 1986 through November 1992 he was an Administrative Judge and Member of the Postal Service Board of Contract Appeals.



His first wife, Donna Kepler Lemert, died in February of 1996. He is survived by his wife, Nancy K. Glassman; by his sons, Van Lemert of Columbia, South Carolina, and James K. Lemert of Reston, Virginia; by a brother, Blaine Lemert of Prescott,



Arizona; by three sisters, Sean Elizabeth Lemert of Soma,



California, Deborah Hudson of Santa Rosa, California, and Teheura Moore of Sun Valley, California; six grandchildren. His daughter, Bonnie Galvin predeceased him.



He will be buried in Arlington Cemetery. Friends and family will gather to remember his life at a later date.



