LeMaster, Sandra J.



age 85, passed away peacefully in the morning hours of April 30, 2025, in her home in Centerville, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on August 28, 1939, in Sulphur Springs, Ohio, to the late Myron and Harrietta Eichelberger. Sandra graduated from Crestline High School in 1957 and Columbus Beauty School in 1958. She was an accomplished hairdresser for over 20 years, and was proud to have owned her own salon, Sandy's Hair Styling, in Galion, Ohio. Sandra later sold educational programs for three years and worked in food brokerage for two years. Sandra married the love of her life, Michael LeMaster, on January 21, 1961. Together, they shared 64 years of marriage, raising three sons and building a life grounded in love, family, and faith. Sandra lived life with a radiant spirit and vibrant energy. She loved playing tennis and golf-proudly scoring a hole-in-one on the South Course at Moss Creek Plantation in Hilton Head in 1995. Sandra and Mike spend much of their time between Hilton Head, South Carolina and Manasota Key, Florida. She was also a dedicated runner well into her 70s, a flower enthusiast, and a regular at her gym where she trained with her friend and personal trainer, Charles Sowder, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Sandra enjoyed Jeopardy, fresh fruit, baking cookies with her grandchildren, and, most especially, the casino. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Max Eichelberger; nephew, Chad Eichelberger; and her niece, Tammy Wise. Sandra is survived by her devoted husband, Michael LeMaster; her sons Mick (Elizabeth), Todd (Colene), and Oliver (Jennifer) LeMaster, as well as 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Rex Eichelberger; sister Ramona (John) Bauer; and numerous extended family and friends. She is also survived by her cherished puppy Bogey ("Sis"). Sandra will be remembered for her strength, generosity, unwavering support of her family, and joyful presence. She brought warmth, laughter, and light to every room she entered and leaves behind a legacy of love and resilience that will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm, on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, Ohio 45459. A funeral service will be held the following day at CrossView Christian Church, 4237 E. Social Row Rd. Waynesville, Ohio 45068, at 1pm. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, https://www.crhcf.org/donate, or SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, https://sicsa.org/individual-giving/general-donations/, in Sandra's memory.



