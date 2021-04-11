X

LEITHAUSER, Ronald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

LEITHAUSER, Ronald F. "Ronnie"

Ronald F. "Ronnie" Leithauser, 57, of Urbana, died of cardiac arrest brought on by an

asthma attack, on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021. He was born November 27th, 1963, in Springfield, the son of Fritz and Elisabeth (Stebner) Leithauser. Ronnie owned and operated simply delicious from 2000 to 2005. Following that he worked in skilled health care. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed listening to the 60s and 70's rock music. He is

survived by his husband, David Corry, his parents, brother Dan, nieces: Danielle (Steve) Turkovich and Emily Leithauser; great-nieces: Lily and Scarlett, several cousins, and many friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, April 14th, at 7:00 PM in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, prior to the service. Livestreaming will be available at the time of service through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Online expressions of

sympathy, view his memorial video and live streaming

information is available at www.littletonanrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.