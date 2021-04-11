LEITHAUSER, Ronald F. "Ronnie"



Ronald F. "Ronnie" Leithauser, 57, of Urbana, died of cardiac arrest brought on by an



asthma attack, on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021. He was born November 27th, 1963, in Springfield, the son of Fritz and Elisabeth (Stebner) Leithauser. Ronnie owned and operated simply delicious from 2000 to 2005. Following that he worked in skilled health care. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed listening to the 60s and 70's rock music. He is



survived by his husband, David Corry, his parents, brother Dan, nieces: Danielle (Steve) Turkovich and Emily Leithauser; great-nieces: Lily and Scarlett, several cousins, and many friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, April 14th, at 7:00 PM in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, prior to the service. Livestreaming will be available at the time of service through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Online expressions of



