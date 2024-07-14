Leist, Kathryn "Jeanne"
LEIST, Kathryn 'Jeanne' (Lyons), age 96, formerly of Kettering passed away June 17, 2024. Visitation July 18, 4:00-7:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. Funeral Mass July 19th at noon, St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Kettering, OH. For complete obituary and to share condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
