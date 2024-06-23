Leist, Kathryn Jeanne



LEIST, Kathryn 'Jeanne' (Lyons), age 96, formerly of Kettering passed away June 17, 2024. Jeanne was born in Dayton on May 31,1928. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom, to whom she was wed for 66 years. Jeanne passed away on their wedding anniversary! Jeanne was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ann Blaeser, brother Al Lyons, son-in-law David Petricola, and granddaughter Holly Leist. She is survived by five children: Polly Petricola (Jim Arnold), Julie (Steve) Harris, Tom (Julie) Leist, Jenny Kinsey, and Tim Leist (Alicia Zirbs). Grandchildren: Ann Petricola, Catherine Leist (Josh Williams), Kristen Leist, Austin (Hannah) Kinsey, Cameron Kinsey, AJ (Ann) Harris, and Brendan Palmer. Great-grandchildren: Josephine and Madeline Petricola. In addition, she is survived by her sister Linda Petric, brother-in-law Paul Blaeser, and several nieces and nephews. Jeanne graduated from Julienne High School in 1946 and completed a two-year secretarial program at the University of Dayton and, as a result, found a wonderful job with the Talbott Corporation. Jeanne married Tom in 1950 and they started their family. Jeanne was a stay-at-home mom until the couple acquired Ad Products of Dayton where she worked as the bookkeeper and vice-president until retiring in 1988. She volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital and The Little Exchange and belonged to the Republican Club of Oakwood and the Junior Group of Goodwill. When Tom retired the couple volunteered together for Carl's Coats for Kids, the Dayton Art Institute, St. Vincent de Paul, the German Picnic, and various church festivals. Tom and Jeanne loved to travel and took many trips to Europe over the years. They enjoyed skiing, playing tennis, going to festivals, watching plays, and attending the philharmonic. The highlight of the couple's week was the 2nd Street Market, which Jeanne continued to attend regularly after Tom passed away. Always seeking adventure, Jeanne celebrated her 85th birthday with an adventurous zip lining trip with twenty friends and family members. After Tom died, Jeanne continued to keep busy taking classes at UDLLI, walking daily, and attending her monthly Julienne luncheons. In 2019 Jeanne moved to One Lincoln Park where she met many more wonderful friends. Some of the greatest times for Jeanne were at the annual family vacations to Lake Lure, North Carolina: the entire family together for a week, staying close by (at least four houses in a row), everyone laughing, joking, playing games. Most of all being together, loving and treasuring every moment. The visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, Ohio 45429 on July 18th from 4:00-7:00 pm. The funeral Mass will be held on July 19th at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Kettering, Ohio 45429 at noon. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice. A couple of Jeanne's favorite charitable organizations were St. Jude and St. Vincent de Paul.



