LEINGANG, Rosella

2 hours ago

LEINGANG, Rosella M.

Age 97, of Oakwood, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. Rosella was a member of the Kettering Senior Citizens and the Holy Angels Rosary Altar Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul (Dinger); two sisters, Clara Kramp and Bernadine Freeze; and two brothers, Walter and Lawrence Buedel. Rosella is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Jane (Tom) Knoth, Marie (Joe) Panzl, and Donna (Karl) Grafe; two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry (Jane) and Larry (Sue); twelve grandchildren (Natalie, Courtney, and Kevin Knoth; Kristen Phelps and Stephen Panzl; Dylan and Tory Grafe; Sarah Zakim and Andrew Leingang; Lindsey Thaler, Stacey Kouse, and Kelli

Pitrone) and fourteen great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 6 at Holy Angels Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 5 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. The family thanks Brookdale Senior Living (Oakwood) and Hospice of Dayton for the care they provided Rosella. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

