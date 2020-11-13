LEIGH, Winifred

X

Winifred A. Leigh passed away unexpectedly on 11-08-2020. He was survived by 2 brothers Rodney (Patty) Leigh, Gary

(Angela) Leigh, 4 sisters Mary L. Arnold, Johnnie R. Leigh-Maddox, Deborah (Richard) Leigh-Barr and Diane (Lyle) Cole. Devoted nephew Ryan (Asia) Maddox. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14, at Garden of Faith Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and service to follow at 12:00 pm. Interment, West Memory Gardens. www.lusain.com.

