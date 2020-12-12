LEIFHEIT, Jay A.



Age 51, of Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 9th, after a brief illness. He was born



on November 13th, 1969, in Springfield, OH. Jay spent the majority of his career in Transportation Safety Management. His career took him to several different states including UT, MS, PA, and finally Florida. He was a United States Navy



Veteran where he served as a Corpsman. He was also a Free Mason, a member of the



Masonic Lodge 2020 of Hollidaysburg, PA, and the Jaffa Shrine of Altoona, PA, and an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Jay is survived by his mother, Bonnie (Gelter) Jones and her husband, David; his father, Gary Leifheit and his wife, Sandy; two brothers, Michael Leifheit, Jeremy (Heather) Leifheit of Nashville, TN; his much loved niece and nephew, Grace and JD; an uncle, Don (Sue) Leifheit; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Hazel Gelter and Don and Betty Leifheit; and two uncles, Ricky Gelter and Richard Leifheit. A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Jay will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.

