Leibrock, Virginia



age 95 of Hamilton, passed away at Glendale Place Nursing & Rehab Center on Monday, October 30, 2023. Ginny was born in Copper Creek, Kentucky on January 4, 1928 to Boyd and Belle Blanton. She was a devoted Christian, prayer warrior and a dedicated member of Hamilton Christian Center. Ginny retired from Champion International Paper after many years of service. Ginny is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Bob) Gordon; her grandchildren, Robyn (Bobby) Anderson and Mark Gordon; her great-grandchildren, Bryanna, Kendall (Mitch) and Kloe; her great great-grandson, Karter; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd Blanton and Belle (Bill) Barnes; her husband, Herbert Leibrock; and her eight siblings. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Curtus Moak officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hamilton Christian Center. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/