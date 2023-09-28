Lehnhoff, Sarah V "Ginny"



age 83, of Kettering, OH passed away September 26, 2023. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Nick" Lehnhoff. She is survived by her children, Dale and Kaye; grandchild, Jason (Jessica); great grandchildren, Noah and Callie. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 30 from 10am to 11am at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. The funeral service will begin at 11am. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. For full obituary, please visit www.routsong.com.



