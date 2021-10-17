LEHNER, Leon Vincent



Age 15 of Kettering, OH, born April 13, 2006. It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of Leon "Leo" Lehner, who passed away on October 11, 2021. Leo was a light not to be dimmed. His unique spirit was intensely curious, open to adventure, and kind. He lived life in the present, embracing every detail. In a world that moves too fast and offers plenty of distractions, Leo didn't just stop to smell the flowers, he dug the soil, planted the seeds, nurtured them, and shared the gifts with everyone he loved. Those gifts included playing the piano, trumpet, and violin, singing with the Kettering Children's Choir and the Chaminade Julienne Liturgical Choir, making caramels for teachers, cooking for his family, gifting pottery or blown glass he created, inviting you to try the sun tea he made from "things around the yard," offering squash he had grown, sitting with you and experiencing the thrill of a thunderstorm and so, so much more. Leo's generous heart also loved helping his dad with various Catholic Social Services events or spending hours volunteering in the food pantry, where his big personality and bright smile lit up the room for staff and volunteers alike. Having just begun his high school career at CJ, he managed to win the hearts of many teachers, administrators, and students, and the CJ community won Leo's heart back with their kindness. He enjoyed helping others so much that he set a goal for himself that he would establish a new record for service hours before graduating from CJ, and he was well on his way. Leo faced challenges in his short life, but he never let them define him. His family will forever be grateful for the doctors and nurses at Dayton and Cincinnati Children's Hospitals and to the wonderful counselors and friends he met at Camp Flame Catcher. In recent years, he was blessed to discover the Dayton Boat Club. Rowing not only become his passion, but also provided a wonderful community of people who embraced his unique nature and shared his love for the outdoors. When he was on the water, his smile somehow grew ten times larger. He will be deeply missed by his parents, Mike and Kate (Beyer) Lehner, brother Daniel, sister Maria, grandparents Bill and Mary Beyer, Jim and Peggy Lehner, aunts and uncles Beth Wick (Austin King), Anne (Tony) Schoen, Eileen (Eric) Aber, John (Kiley) Beyer, Meg (Karol) Lagodzki, Katie (Tom) Collins, Mark (Leslie) Lehner, and Paul (Katie) Lehner, and many, many cousins. Friends of Leo and his family are welcome to express their condolences on Sunday, October 17 from 4pm-8pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 18, 12pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Leo's memory to the Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley Food Pantry, where he was so loved, (cssmv.org), or to the Epilepsy Alliance of Ohio, (epilepsy-ohio.org). Leo's family hopes you will be inspired by Leo's love of service and help him reach his goal of service to others. No matter your age, or the city you live in, you can donate hours of service in Leo's memory and impact the same number of lives Leo surely would have during his four years at CJ. Log your hours here:



cjeagles.org/service-for-leo



