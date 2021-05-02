LEHMKUHL, Eunice Lee



Eunice Lee Lehmkuhl, age 91, formerly of Franklin, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 30th, 2021. She was born February 22nd, 1930, in Franklin, Ohio, to the late John and Nora (Robinson) Tewell.



In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Freddie" Lehmkuhl; daughter,



Trudy Pierce; sons, John Butt, Greg (Sandy) Butt; brother,



John Tewell; and sister, Betty Williams; brother-in-law, Bill



Clevenger.



She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Jimmy) Carter, Rebecca (Glenn) Deaton; step-sons, Gary and David Lehmkuhl; sisters, Barbara Tewell, Sue (Jerry) Moore, and Joyce Clevenger; son-in-law, Ron Pierce; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as many special nieces and nephews.



A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday, May 10th, 2021, from 11am-1pm, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A memorial service will begin at 1pm, with Minister Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Burial will take place at Miami Cemetery in Waynesville, Ohio.



Memorial contributions in Eunice's name may be made to the End Alzheimer's Foundation at endalz.org.

