LEHMKUHL, ANN CATHERINE

88, died peacefully on Dec. 5 at Hospice of Dayton after a short illness. She was born June 1932 in Minster, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, August 1948. She faithfully served God and His people for 72 years. Private services will be held at Precious Blood Church, Dayton, Ohio, Wed., Dec. 9, 2020.

Sister Ann Catherine grew up on a farm in Minster, the youngest of 5 children, with a love of nature and animals which sustained her throughout life. Teaching and school administration were the focus of her ministry for nearly 50 years. She shared her gift for education in Ohio, Colorado, Michigan, Arizona, Indiana, North Dakota, Missouri, and Virginia. In retirement, she generously volunteered to help others where needed. Sister Ann Catherine joins her parents and 4 siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Her humor and welcoming spirit will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

