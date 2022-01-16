LEHMAN, Lucille Darlene



Age 77, of Dayton/Belmont, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 10th, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones at her side. She leaves behind her Husband Robert (Bob) Lehman, her only Son Michael Hendrixson, two Granddaughters Sarah and Taylor Hendrixson, and two brothers Steve and David Green. She is preceded in death by her parents Burley and Irene (Nelson) Green and Grandmother Lola Hatfield. Darlene will be deeply missed. She will be laid to rest on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the Mausoleum at the Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm, with a celebration of life to follow at the VFW post 2800 with family and friends. For full obituary please refer to www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.

