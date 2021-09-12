LEHMAN, Jana Louise



Jana Louise Lehman, 59, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Jana was born June 11, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Cleo and Donna Lehman.



Jana was a 1979 graduate of Eaton High School. After high school graduation, her continuing studies took her to Sinclair Community College, the University of California at Riverside (BA) and to the University of Redlands (MBA). After graduation, Jana continued her career in higher education in various ways, including positions as Academic Advisor, Director of



Admissions, Interim Dean and others for the University of



Redlands, Indiana University (Richmond) and Sinclair



Community College.



On November 10, 2017, Jana married Wesley Evans and immediately stepped into the role of Academic Advisor, Financial Advisor, Career Counselor, Confidant and Friend to three



adventurous, capable and sometimes misdirected young adults. She genuinely enjoyed this role because it was so comparable to her career, yet with a family twist. Jana was always interested in helping people improve their lives.



In her off-hours, Jana loved to explore the world. Some of her travels took her way up into the Rockies or to the edge of the Grand Canyon (LITERALLY!) and along the Freedom Trail in Boston. She got her toes wet in one very COLD Lake Superior and in the balmy waters around Honolulu. And then there was Europe … Oh, and her back yard garden.



David's United Church of Christ was Jana's home away from home. She regularly attended a variety of activities and



studies, assisted any way she could in the many outreach programs the church offers and made many cherished friendships along the way.



Jana is survived by her husband Wes; step kids Alissa Evans, Aaron Evans and Kaylie Evans; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ron & Sue Lehman (San Diego, CA.) and Dave & Kathy Lehman (Riverside, CA.)



A Traditional service is planned to begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at David's United Church of Christ, 170 W.



David Rd., Dayton, OH 45429. Following the service in the Sanctuary, all are invited to join the family in the Fellowship Hall to continue the Celebration of Jana's Life. In lieu of



flowers, the family asks donations to be sent to Hospice of Dayton in her memory.

