LEHMAN, Carl

LEHMAN, Dr. Carl W.



Dr. Carl W. Lehman passed away peacefully after a long battle of Parkinson's Disease on December 15, 2021, at Bethany Village, Centerville, Ohio. He was 84 years old. He never complained about his



illness and maintained a great sense of humor and passion for life, enjoying family, friends, caregivers, and even chocolates and other goodies until the very end.



Born in Abilene, Kansas to William and Clara Lehman, Dr. Lehman grew up on a farm in a small rural community in



Holland and Carlton Kansas. Riding on horseback to attend a one-room school on the prairie, he subsequently he traveled by bus the equivalent of 100 miles daily to attend school in Chapman, Kansas. Following high school, he attended Emporia State Teachers University, receiving a degree in Biology and Chemistry, and then received his MD from The University of Kansas Medical School. Moving to Honolulu, Hawaii, Dr. Lehman interned at Kuakini Hospital and did a Residency in Pediatrics at Kauikeolani Children's Hospital and Kapiolani Hospital in Honolulu. Following his residency, Dr. Lehman



entered the United States Public Health Service and was



assigned as a Lieutenant Commander to the United States Coast Guard in Charlestown, Massachusetts. Board certified in both Pediatrics and Allergy and Immunology, Dr. Lehman



returned to Hawaii in 1967 to begin a 50-year career dedicated to caring for children and adults on Oahu as well as the outer islands.



He was a member of The American Academy of Allergy and Immunology, a Fellow of The American Academy of Pediatrics, a Fellow of The Society of Clinical Ecology, and a Lifetime Member of the American Medical Association. When not working directly with patients, Dr. Lehman wrote profusely about his research that was published in various medical journals, including articles entitled "Sugar Cane Smoke, an Allergenic Agent," "Firecracker Smoke, as Not an Allergenic Agent," "Lead Poisoning in Children in Hawaii," and "Natural Rubber Latex Allergy, an Epidemic in the Health Field."



Because he was given the opportunity to receive an excellent education, even though he was not a privileged person, Dr. Lehman always had a desire to give back to the community. He was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma, Beta Beta Honorary Biology Fraternity and Lambda Delta Honorary Physical



Science Fraternity. He was elected President of the Hawaii Medical Association, the Honolulu County Medical Society, The Hawaii Allergy Society, and served as an active member of several community boards and committees: The YMCA, Child and Family Service, The Variety School, Punahou School,



Central Union Church, The Association of Learning Disabilities for Adults and Children, Hawaii Blood Bank, The Youth Task Force (against tobacco use in teens), and Foster Care of



Hawaii. Dr. Lehman was appointed by the governor to serve as a member of various committees, including the Hawaii State Certificate of Need Committee, the Ad Hoc Committee on Single Entry Points for Long-term Care, and the Hawaii Health Council.



In recognition of his contributions to the medical profession and the community, Dr. Lehman received the Lifetime



Achievement Award from the Hawaii Medical Association in 2016.



His accomplishments were extraordinary but his genuine care/concern for others, integrity and patience, and warmth made him a truly special person loved by all.



He was a wonderful husband, father, and 'Papa'. Dr. Lehman is survived by his wife of 55 years, Caroline (Yates) Lehman, of Centerville, OH; his daughter Margaret Anne Lehman, of Honolulu, HI; his son Lt. Col Mark W. Lehman (Wendy),



stationed in Germany; grandchildren Malia Walsh, Zachary



Lehman, Brian Lehman, and Sammie Osman; and his sister



Eleanor Correll (Dale) of Abilene, KS.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.



Condolences may be sent to Carol Lehman, 6300 Grassland Way, Centerville, OH 45459.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

