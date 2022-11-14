LEHIGH, Mark A.



Mark A. Lehigh, 60, tragically passed away in the early morning of the 8th of November 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by love, family, and music. Mark was critically injured in an accident while doing one of the things he loved - riding his motorcycle in nice weather. Mark was born August 10, 1962, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and was raised in Lancaster, Ohio. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1980. Mark was a jack of all trades. He had successfully started multiple businesses from semi owner operator, vending, construction, and contracting.



Mark is survived by his wife of 42 years, Loretta Lehigh, of Richmond, KY, three daughters —Wendy (David) Wheeler and Casey (Cody) Taylor, both of Corbin, KY, and Brandi (Brandon) Bowling of Middletown, Ohio, two sisters Kathleen Lehigh of London, KY, and Celeste Ferguson of Zanesville, OH, and their children, 7 grandchildren, Lexy Lehigh, Allyson Wheeler, Cayla and Zachery Taylor, Kyler, Parker and Dempsey Bowling and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Lou Lehigh.



Mark was well known for the legend that he was. Everyone knew Mark. He spread positivity, humor, and kindness wherever he went. He was firm in his beliefs as a Christian and encouraged everyone to have faith. He had many experiences in life that molded him to be the teacher, craftsman, father and friend that he's known as. He was a strong and loving man, a great friend, husband and father. He will truly be missed.



For his final ride, the family is having a private celebration of life event. Donald Jordan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

