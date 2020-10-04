LEGGE, Stephen R. Stephen Richard Legge, 58, passed away on September 23, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center due to complications from Covid-19. Steve was welcomed into this world on June 16, 1962, in Springfield, Ohio, by his father and mother, William R. & Marcia I. Legge. As a little boy, Steve had a goal of serving in the military. Steps toward his goal began in his early teens with his service in the Civil Air Patrol. He then went on to join the U.S. Air Force & Air Force Reserve, in which he faithfully served his country for 12 years in many different capacities, including as an instructor and specialist in the fields of Disaster Preparedness & Chemical Warfare during Operation Desert Storm, and earning recognition for his contributions to ELF ONE COMMAND missions in Saudi Arabia. Survivors include his devoted mother, Marcia; brother, John Legge; sisters, Lisa (Eric) Fain and Stephanie Yowler; nephews, Ted (Ashley) Yowler, Piercen, Ethan & Trenton Yowler; nieces, Samantha (Nathan) Rofe, Crystal Bridges, and Corrina Fain, and several great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much. He is also survived by his lifelong friends, Daryl & Kim Steen and Kaye Emans, who made his life much brighter just by their mere presence as they understood his humor and kept him laughing, even during the toughest of times. A casual and relaxed memorial service has been planned for October 11th, 2020, during the hours 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the Shrine Club, 471 Shrine Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Make sure to bring your favorite "Steve Stories" with you to share as Steve would want us to remember him with laughter. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

