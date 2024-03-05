Leffel, Carol June



Carol June Leffel, 84, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 1st, 2024 at Wooded Glen Assisted Living. She was born June 5th, 1939 in London, Ohio the daughter of Charles E. Massie and Edna M. (Rodgers) Massie. Carol worked at Olan Mills, Meijer and in the cafeteria at Roosevelt Middle School. She liked to travel, enjoyed watching TV, playing on the computer, and loved going to the casinos. Carol most loved family and her greatest joy in life was being a wife, mom, grandma, and gigi. She took great pride in being a homemaker and creating a loving home for her husband and children. Carol loved being active with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol will be greatly missed, always remembered, and forever loved. Carol is survived by her children: Rick (Sheri) Leffel, Dawn (Dave) Stump, Connie (Kevin) Tossey and Paul Dana Leffel (deceased); siblings: Linda (Johnny) Stanton, Chuck (Tammy) Massie and Tom Massie; grandchildren: Megan (Nate) Bowman, Samantha (Brendon) Irwin, Ashley (Elliot) Fix, Tiffany (Jeff) Haussler, Addison (fiancé, Kara Glaser) Tossey and Sullivan (Victoria) Tossey; great-grandchildren: Peyton, Ryder, Everett, Charley June and Flynn and many nieces and nephews. Carol is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Carl "Dick" Leffel in May 2002; siblings: Georgia Chenos, Betty Anderson, Lou Ann Teter, Jesse Massie and Charles Massie, Jr. and good friends, Paul and Gloria Ockerman. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7th, 2024 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of Carol's life will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. A special thanks to the caring nurses and aides who treated Carol like a grandma and provided love and care to her for the past 1 ½ years. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to American Heart Association www.heart.org or Ohio Valley Hospice www.ohiovalleyhospice.com. Online expressions may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





