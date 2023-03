Leese, Lawrence E.



LEESE, Lawrence E., died March 18th, 2023. There will be a Celebration of his happy, productive and well-lived life on March 31st, 4-7 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH, with a Memorial Celebration at 6:00PM. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.